Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Jarbidge, Jelindo Tiberti, moose poaching, Nevada news
Photo courtesy Dreamstime

JARBIDGE, Nev. (AP) — The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect of suspects in the illegal killing of a moose near the Nevada-Idaho line.

Nevada game wardens announced earlier this month that Operation Game Thief was offering a $1,000 reward after a citizen discovered the beheaded moose carcass Dec. 25 about 20 miles southeast of Jarbidge.

Jelindo Tiberti, an avid Nevada sportsman and longtime member of the Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn, and his wife, Sandee, upped the ante with a $2,500 donation.

State wildlife officials said Tuesday Nevada Bighorns United have contributed an additional $4,000 and the fraternity kicked in another $2,500.

Game warden Fred Esparza says it’s the third moose-poaching case in Nevada in the last three years. Wildlife biologists estimate there’s between 25 and 40 moose now living in Nevada.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen