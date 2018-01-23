HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will open the newly completed 2-mile long, 2-lane north bound Interstate 11 from Foothills Drive to the U.S. Highway 93 interchange in Boulder City by 8 a.m., January 27. The lanes are part of the $83 million first phase of Interstate 11, which calls for building a four-lane concrete interstate freeway between Silverline Road and Foothill Drive. Fisher Sand & Gravel Company is the general contractor. The first phase of Interstate 11 will debut in phases through April.
Drivers are reminded to use caution while travelling through the work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.
NDOT also wants to remind drivers there will be nightly ramp closures from January 24-26 on the Spaghetti Bowl in downtown Las Vegas. NDOT plans to close the U.S. Highway 95 north bound to Interstate 15 between U.S. Highway 95 and Craig Road in North Las Vegas. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor for the 160-working day project.