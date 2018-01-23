Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Jets at McCarran Airport; Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas airport officials say the number of passengers using McCarran International Airport soared to a new record in 2017, with 48.5 million people coming and going.

That topped the annual high total of nearly 48 million set in 2007, and continues a steady seven-year climb.

Data released Monday by the Clark County Department of Aviation says domestic passenger volume grew 2.4 percent from the year earlier, with more than 1 million additional Las Vegas passengers for the year.

McCarran saw 47.4 million passengers in 2016.

Southwest Airlines was the busiest carrier, followed by American, Delta, Spirit and United.

International passenger volume was nearly flat, growing by less than 1 percent.

Top international carriers at the airport were Westjet Airlines, Air Canada, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic Airways and Aeromexico.

