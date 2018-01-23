(Photo by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – As of this week, the community’s highly successful Harbor Juvenile Assessment has a new home at 861 N. Mojave Road near Washington Avenue, and it will soon be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist troubled teens and their families.

The Harbor opened in October 2016 at a temporary location on Pecos Road next to the Family Court Building as a collaborative effort among many community partners with the goal of keeping children and teens out of the local juvenile justice system by connecting them with services they and their families need. The program has served nearly 3,000 local youth and their families since its debut. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department donated space for the Harbor at its former training center, located about 1 mile north of the Harbor’s former location. The new location also shares space with the Family Justice Center, a separate program for domestic violence victims.

“The Harbor has proven itself to be an effective and highly successful program that we can be proud of as a community,” said Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, who has worked closely with Clark County Juvenile Justice Services Department and other agencies and civic leaders to make the project a reality. “We are grateful to Metro for donating space to us to relocate the Harbor. Our plan was always to find a more neutral, community-centered location for the Harbor away from the Family Court Complex where our Juvenile Detention Center is also located,” said Weekly.

Thanks to $1.9 million in funding dedicated to The Harbor in the 2017 Legislative Session, the program is scheduled to expand to a 24-hour operation in February. The program offers collaborative services to youth and their families from multiple partners including Clark County’s Department of Juvenile Justice Services, Clark County’s Department of Family Services, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Clark County Family Court, the local cities, the Clark County School District, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, Metro, the North Las Vegas Police Department, Three Square, and several nonprofit organizations.

Like its previous facility, the layout of the Harbor includes a play area for young children, sofas and offices for conferences between family members and community service providers. To date, about 25 percent of The Harbor’s clients have been walk-ins from the community. Other referrals come directly from police dropping off kids at The Harbor instead of the juvenile detention center or intake staff at the detention center diverting kids to The Harbor if they have been arrested for a first-time or low level offense. To date, counseling, mentoring, and substance abuse treatment have been the top areas of service referrals.

Current hours are 8 a.m. to midnight Monday-Friday, and walk-ins are welcome. The phone number and website are: 702-455-6912, http://www.theharborlv.com. Anyone who interacts with children and families such as ministers, coaches or relatives is encouraged to call The Harbor or visit the facility for help and referrals to local resources.