(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In celebration of the Great Kindness Challenge, Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican partnered with Sister Robert Joseph Bailey Elementary School to celebrate the work of hospital workers and first responders following the 1 October shooting tragedy.

Two classes of third grade students at Bailey Elementary learned about what a first responder is and what doctors, nurses, surgeons, medical technicians, and paramedics and EMT’s do. The students also learned about how important this work was following the 1 October shooting.

The students wrote letters to the staff at the Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican hospital as well as the employees of Community Ambulance to say ‘thank you’ for the incredible work that they do every single day.

“As part of this year’s Great Kindness Challenge, we surveyed adults on kindness and 69% of respondents shared that a child has inspired them to be more kind and about 74% agree that adults could learn a lot about kindness by watching how children interact with the world,” said Jennifer Cooper, External Communications Manager for Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican. “These thank you letters from the third graders at Bailey Elementary show just how pure kindness is to a child and how easy it is to not only say thank you, but to explain why a thank you matters,” said Cooper.

The Great Kindness Challenge is an annual event that lasts for one week, with the intention being that these acts of kindness will continue throughout the year. This year’s challenge runs from January 22-26. Dignity Health is the primary sponsor of the Great Kindness Challenge, organized by Kids for Peace.