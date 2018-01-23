Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:bump stock, firearm, gun industry, Gun Show, Las Vegas, National Shooting Sport's Foundation's SHOT Show convention, One October shooting, Slide Fire, stephen paddock
A bump stock device that fits on a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing speed, making it similar to a fully automatic rifle, is shown here at a gun store on October 5, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Congress is talking about banning this device after it was reported to of been used in the Las Vegas shootings on October 1, 2017. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The gun industry is holding its biggest annual trade show this week just a few miles from what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It was just in October when Stephen Paddock slaughtered 58 concertgoers outside his high-rise Las Vegas hotel room using a display case worth of weapons, many of them fitted with bump stocks that enabled them to mimic fully automatic fire.

It’s a bit of a mystery what exactly will be among the thousands of products crammed into the exhibition spaces at the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s SHOT Show convention. The public and general-interest media aren’t allowed inside.

But one thing is known: Slide Fire, the leading manufacturer of bump stocks, a once-obscure product that attracted intense attention in October’s aftermath, won’t be among the exhibitors.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen