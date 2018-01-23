LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The gun industry is holding its biggest annual trade show this week just a few miles from what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It was just in October when Stephen Paddock slaughtered 58 concertgoers outside his high-rise Las Vegas hotel room using a display case worth of weapons, many of them fitted with bump stocks that enabled them to mimic fully automatic fire.
It’s a bit of a mystery what exactly will be among the thousands of products crammed into the exhibition spaces at the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s SHOT Show convention. The public and general-interest media aren’t allowed inside.
But one thing is known: Slide Fire, the leading manufacturer of bump stocks, a once-obscure product that attracted intense attention in October’s aftermath, won’t be among the exhibitors.
