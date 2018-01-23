LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity) Attendees hold signs during the Women's March "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrators across the nation gathered over the weekend, one year after the historic Women's March on Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to raise awareness for women's issues. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Organizers say about 10,000 people registered to vote via text at the Women’s March rally in Las Vegas.
The rally on Sunday launched a national registration movement in which officials hope to sign up 1 million new voters.
Organizers say about 20,000 people attended the Las Vegas event, meaning half of the participants registered to vote.
The national movement is using a social media phrase dubbed #PowerToThePolls.
The Women’s March group is also looking to expand its efforts by paying swing-state artists to create work that encourages politician activism.
