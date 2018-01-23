Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:#PowerToThePolls, Las Vegas, rally, Women, women's march
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity) Attendees hold signs during the Women's March "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrators across the nation gathered over the weekend, one year after the historic Women's March on Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to raise awareness for women's issues. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Organizers say about 10,000 people registered to vote via text at the Women’s March rally in Las Vegas.

The rally on Sunday launched a national registration movement in which officials hope to sign up 1 million new voters.

Organizers say about 20,000 people attended the Las Vegas event, meaning half of the participants registered to vote.

The national movement is using a social media phrase dubbed #PowerToThePolls.

The Women’s March group is also looking to expand its efforts by paying swing-state artists to create work that encourages politician activism.

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen