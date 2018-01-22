LAS VEGAS - MARCH 24: A general view of the Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Las Vegas Boulevard on March 24, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)Solar energy will be used to light up this famous sign at night. (Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Commissioners and representatives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation will turn the world famous ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign blue at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, in support of their Go True Blue for law enforcement campaign.
Metro is celebrating its Go True Blue for Community Safety month.
The officials will turn on blue light bulbs installed on the sign during a brief ceremony in front of the sign, which is on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road. The light bulbs, which are usually yellow, surround the border of the sign.