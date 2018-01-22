Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A three-term Las Vegas City Council member says he’s resigning and will plead guilty to a federal fraud charge.

Councilman Ricki Barlow told reporters Monday in the council chambers the felony charge stems from personal use of campaign funds in 2015.

The 46-year-old Barlow said in a prepared statement that his resignation would be effective at the end of the business day. He took no questions.

It was not immediately clear when he would appear for his plea in U.S. District Court.

A lawyer who has represented him in the past did not immediately respond to messages.

Barlow was first elected in 2007 to represent downtown and historically African-American West Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in September 2016 that Barlow was the focus of an FBI corruption probe.

