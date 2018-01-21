Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Ethel Pearson Park, Las Vegas news, Murder-Suicide, two killed, West Washington Avene
Blue flashing sirens of police car; Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say two men are dead and a woman hospitalized after what appears to be a murder-suicide stemming from a possible love triangle.

Police say the woman’s husband crashed his car into the side of his wife’s parked truck near West Washington Ave., then fatally shot a man who had been in the truck with the woman.

According to police, the husband then shot and wounded his wife in the legs before fatally shooting himself in the head.

Lt. Dan McGrath says investigators believe the husband followed his wife to Ethel Pearson Park where the shooting occurred Saturday.

