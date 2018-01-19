LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Las Vegas man was found guilty by a jury Friday of three counts relating to child pornography possession, receipt, and advertising, announced U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson for the District of Nevada.
Following a four-day trial, 45 year old James Scott Alva, was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of advertising of child pornography. United States District Judge Robert C. Jones presided over the trial and scheduled sentencing for April 9, 2018. Alva faces the statutory maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
According to the indictment, Alva possessed and received images of child pornography. Furthermore, he made and published an advertisement offering to exchange, display, and distribute child pornography.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Burton and Elham Roohani prosecuted the case.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and for information about internet safety education, visit http://www.justice.gov/psc.