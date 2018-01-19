LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators believe drugs may be involved following a fight that led to gunfire in a Las Vegas park Thursday night, leaving a 16-year-old dead, according to authorities.
The teen was killed in the shooting that happened at Lewis Family Park on the 1900 block of Three Line Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators believe the victim and his friends met with two suspects at the park, which led to an argument and a physical fight. Both the victim and the suspect fired at each other, with the victim suffering a wound to the upper body. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released pending family notification.
Detectives believe the fight and shooting could be narcotics related.
The two suspects were identified as Hispanic teens between 16 and 18 years old with medium builds. One of the teens had facial hair.
The suspects were last seen leaving the scene in a small black or dark blue Toyota or Honda with black rims and loud exhaust.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.