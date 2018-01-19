LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taxicab companies in southern Nevada struggled to attract passengers for the third year in a row.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Nevada Taxicab Authority on Thursday said ridership and revenue were down in 2017 due to competition from ride-sharing companies, including Uber and Lyft.
The agency reported more than 19.9 million taxi trips were logged in 2017. That’s a 13.6 percent decline compared to 2016.
The companies jointly reported $322.9 million in revenue for last year. That’s a decrease of 13.7 percent from 2016 and 24 percent from 2015.
Brent Bell is president of Whittlesea-Bell Transportation and leader of the Livery Operators Association, which represents some local taxi companies. He says the companies are working hard to once again attract drivers and show that “these are good, viable jobs.”