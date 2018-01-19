Our Pet Pick this week includes two dogs who are companions for life.
Luke is a 13-year-old Maltese and Jojo is a 15-year-old Dachshund.
They’re a couple of jokesters who can’t help cracking each other up. They love to go on walks together and are very sweet and friendly when meeting humans.
They are quite devoted to each other and not big fans of other dogs.
This loving duo is looking for a forever home.
If you would like to contribute to the care and well being of Luke and Jojo along with our other animals, please donate what you can to: https://www.razoo.com/organization/Nevadaspca
Comments
Alan StockMore from Alan Stock