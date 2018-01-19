Photo Courtesy: World Wide Safety (WWS)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – World Wide Safety (WWS), a global company dedicated to educating and assisting with safety, health and organizational goals, announced on Friday its 2nd Annual Safety Awards and honorees.

The program will be held on January 25 at 5 p.m. at Enclave Las Vegas (5810 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89119) will recognize more than 40 organizations that are committed to putting safety first.

A full list of honorees, ranging from boutique operations to large corporations, may be accessed on the WWS website at http://www.worldwidesafety.org/. WWS’ inaugural Safety Awards attracted a sold-out crowd, including more than 200 attendees.

“It’s a privilege to honor the men and women leading these organizations,” said Virginia Toalepai, WWS founder. “They each are building and promoting safety programs that are clearly more than a commitment, but a passion,” Toalepai said.

The 2nd Annual Safety Awards will be a red-carpet affair, kicking off with a vendor and sponsor expo at 5 p.m. The dinner and awards component begins at 6 p.m., including a silent auction and keynote speaker Chad Hymas. The Wall Street Journal has dubbed Hymas as “one of the ten most inspirational people in the world.” He survived a horrific car crash that left him paralyzed and has since given global motivation seminars.

Additionally, World Wide Safety will honor two organizations with funding as its Giving Back recipients–they are nonprofits that are making a difference for families and workers throughout the Southern Nevada community. This year’s honorees are Home Aid of Southern Nevada and Tia’s Hope.

“What drives us is a commitment to putting safety first and ensuring our clients as well as their employees make it home each night to their families,” said Toalepai. “Next, is our commitment to giving back to our community. We have made it a part of our corporate culture to support organizations not only by giving but serving as well. This year, we are proud to support to dynamic organizations, each with efforts that positively impact so many in Las Vegas,” Toalepai said.

For more information on WWS’ dynamic services and offerings, visit worldwidesafety.org or call 702-355-4979.