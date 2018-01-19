LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the U.S. Highway 95 north bound to Interstate 15 north bound ramp connector from 9 p.m., January 24, until 5 a.m., January 25, and again from 9 p.m., January 25, until 5 a.m., January 26, in downtown Las Vegas.
The full closure is needed for a $4.2 million, 6-mile-long slope stabilization and rip-rap replacement upgrade to Interstate 15 between U.S. Highway 95 and Craig Road in North Las Vegas. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor for the 160-working-day project.
Drivers should always use caution when traveling through any cone zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.