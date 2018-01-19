File photo of property owned by the Bureau of land Management (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you have some spare cash to throw around, and you’re in the market for some land, here’s your chance.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will hold an auction January 24, 2018 at 10 a.m. to sell 40 parcels of public land, totaling 754.78 acres. Parcels vary in size from 1.25 to almost 189 acres. Twenty-eight of the parcels are located in the northwest part of the valley near Highway 95 and Interstate 215. Nine are in the southwest part of the valley south of I-215 and west of I-15. Two are in the northwest part of the valley west of I-15 and south of I-215. One is on the north side of I-215 and east of I-15.

The competitive sealed-bid and oral auction sale will be held in accordance with the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act (SNPLMA). The parcels are offered at not less than fair market value of $110.27 million. A Notice of Realty Action published in the November 22, 2017 Federal Register.

The sale will be held at the City of Henderson Council Chambers at 240 Water Street. Bidder registration opens at 8 a.m. and the auction begins at 10 a.m. Successful bidders are required to pay 20 percent of the full purchase price, in a cashier’s check, by 3 p.m. on the day of the sale. The remainder is due within 180 days. More information is available on the BLM website at https://www.blm.gov/snplma.

“The BLM strives to be good neighbor in the communities we serve,” said Southern Nevada District Manager Tim Smith. “The funds generated by this sale will be used throughout Nevada for projects such as the development of parks, trails, and natural area, capital improvements on Federal lands, acquisition of environmentally sensitive land and landscape restoration projects. Additionally, five percent of the revenue goes to the State of Nevada General Education Fund and 10 percent to the Southern Nevada Water Authority,” said Smith.

The sale parcels are identified for disposal and have been analyzed through the Las Vegas Disposal Boundary Environmental Impact Statement of December 23, 2004. All resource issues have been identified and cleared. A Determination of National Environmental Policy Act Adequacy number DOI-BLM-NV-S010-0125-DNA for this sale, which tiers to the 2004 EIS, is available for public review and comment. The sale parcels lie within the approved disposal boundaries established in the Las Vegas RMP and ROD on October 5, 1998.