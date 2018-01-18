Photo courtesy LVMPD
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — A man faces murder charges after allegedly shooting another man to death for playing loud music near the suspect’s apartment, authorities said.
The shooting happened on the 2200 block of West Bonanza Boulevard just before 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators said Stavros Stathakos got into a verbal altercation with the victim over the loud music playing from the man’s vehicle. Stathakos, 37, allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Jamar Taylor several times, handed the gun to another person and walked back into his apartment. He was arrested a short time later at the home without incident.
Stathokas was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.