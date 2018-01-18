LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas Township Community Impact Center will celebrate its one year anniversary on Friday, January 19, with the grand opening of its new location 3740 Royal Crest Street, Las Vegas, NV 89119 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Doors open at 11 a.m. for independent tours of the facility, located near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street. Participants at the noon news conference include Las Vegas Justice Court Chief Judge Jo Bonaventure, Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Captain John Pelletier and Robert Engels, a client served by the innovative program.
The Las Vegas Township Community Impact Center is one of 10 sites that were selected in April 2016 to receive a $200,000 grant to create a Restorative Justice Program from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance in partnership with the Center for Court Innovation. A goal of the initiative is to reduce recidivism by assisting low-level, non violent offenders with individualized services aimed at improving their individual situations, and making them accountable for their actions by performing community service and restitution to the neighborhood and community in which they offended.
Las Vegas Township Community Impact Center is collaborating with Clark County management, Clark County justice partners, Metro and a myriad of community service programs and providers.
The move to this new location enables the Community Impact Center to be closer to the clientele that are served in the Las Vegas Strip Corridor. An additional goal of this move, in the future, will be holding the Community Impact Center hearing calendar at this location was well. Until further notice, the current Community Impact Center calendar will remain at the Regional Justice Center, 200 Lewis Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89155 every Thursday on the 17th floor with a check in time of 8 a.m.