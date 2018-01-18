Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

CLARK COUNTY, NV (KXNT) – It’s a road most of us rarely travel, and frankly many of us probably have no idea where it is. Maybe we find it on the weekends.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be crack filling a 15-mile section of State Route 159 in both directions from Blue Diamond Road to just east of the Red Rock National Recreation Area from January 23 through March 1 in southwest Clark County. Work will take place from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, Tuesday through Thursday, between Mile Markers 1 and 15. A flagger and pilot car will safely escort motorists, cyclists and pedestrians through the 1-mile-long construction zone, resulting in up to 20-minute travel delays. Crews will begin just past Red Rock National Recreation Area and work southwest toward Blue Diamond Road.

“Crack filling is done with a hot rubberized asphalt compound laid over existing blacktop that cures within 10 minutes of application,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a fast and cost-effective pavement preservation solution that produces a smoother, more durable and longer lasting roadway,” Illia said.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate detour routes if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Crews with NDOT will also reduce Nipton Road (State Route 164) to one-lane between Mile Markers 2 and 3 near the California border from 9 p.m., January 19, until 5 a.m., January 22, in southwest Clark County. The lane restriction is needed for road reconstruction following a weather-related wash-out. A pilot car will safely escort drivers, cyclists and pedestrians through the 1-mile-long construction zone, resulting in up to 20-minute delays. State Route 164 connects U.S. 95 in Nevada to Interstate 15 in California, just south of Primm, via the small town of Nipton, California.