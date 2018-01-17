LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On Monday, January 15, nearly 100 NV Energy employees and their family members spent their day volunteering at Three Square Food Bank’s MLK Day of Service.
Monday was the food banks’ 10-year anniversary of serving food to children and teens on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Volunteers from NV Energy filled bags with nutritious, single-serving, ready-to-eat food items for children who might otherwise go without food during the weekends and long breaks from school.
The volunteers packed 6,325 backpacks with food, setting a new record for the most bags packed in a single session at Three Square.
“This is one of our most popular volunteer events every year,” said Judy Stokey, NV Energy Vice President of Government and Community Relations. “Dr. King taught that through non violence and service to one another, problems such as hunger and homelessness, prejudice and discrimination can be overcome. We take this principle to heart and aim to honor his legacy by being of service, especially on this day. We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Three Square. This is one of Southern Nevada’s most necessary organizations and we’re happy to assist in any way that we can,” Stokey said.