Construction workers install the first of 800 bollards near the Hawaiian Marketplace on the Las Vegas Strip to help protect pedestrians from vehicles on November 13, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clark County plans to install the bollards, permanent steel posts that are connected to each other under the sidewalk, at seven locations on the famous seven-mile stretch of road by the end of 2017. The project will include an additional 7,500 bollards on the Strip beginning next year. The posts are designed to be able to withstand the impact of a 15,000-pound vehicle traveling at 50 mph. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A pay dispute is again delaying approval of a plan to spend $2.5 million to install 500 more pedestrian safety posts along Las Vegas Strip sidewalks.

A planned Tuesday vote by the Clark County Commission was pushed back to Feb. 6 to allow staff members to investigate a Nevada Foundation for Fair Contracting report that iron workers were underpaid during work installing 800 barriers last year.

A representative from project contractor Muller Construction told commissioners there is no dispute, and that employees had been paid more than the minimum rate during the initial $5 million project.

The barriers, called bollards, are 4 feet tall and are anchored by underground steel frames.

County officials say the posts can stop a flatbed truck traveling 55 mph.

