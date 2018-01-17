LAS VEGAS (AP) — A pay dispute is again delaying approval of a plan to spend $2.5 million to install 500 more pedestrian safety posts along Las Vegas Strip sidewalks.
A planned Tuesday vote by the Clark County Commission was pushed back to Feb. 6 to allow staff members to investigate a Nevada Foundation for Fair Contracting report that iron workers were underpaid during work installing 800 barriers last year.
A representative from project contractor Muller Construction told commissioners there is no dispute, and that employees had been paid more than the minimum rate during the initial $5 million project.
The barriers, called bollards, are 4 feet tall and are anchored by underground steel frames.
County officials say the posts can stop a flatbed truck traveling 55 mph.