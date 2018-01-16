LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas City Council will recognize the two-time 3A football state champion Desert Pines Jaguars at the Wednesday, January 17, City Council meeting that will begin at 9 a.m. in council chambers, located at 495 S. Main St.
Clark High School Scholarship Semi-Finalists will also be recognized.
Desert Pines won its second straight state championship in November defeating Mojave High School 54-24. The Jaguars won despite losing 30 seniors, eight of which received Division 1 scholarships, after the 2016 season. Councilman Bob Coffin will welcome the team and coaches to the City Council meeting.
Also, Mayor Pro Tem Lois Tarkanian will recognize Clark High School students who are semi-finalists for the National Merit Scholarship. The program, sponsored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, offers three types of scholarships to winning students.
Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman is scheduled to welcome Las Vegas Lights FC owner Brett Lashbrook, who will make a special announcement during the ceremonial portion of the agenda. The Lights are preparing to begin the inaugural season of USL soccer in Las Vegas in February.
In addition, Councilman Stavros S. Anthony will recognize the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation’s Go True Blue Month. Metro Police will be focusing on community safety during the month of January.
Finally, the City Council will also recognize the city’s January 2018 Employee of the Month.