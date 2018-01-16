People are directed to rides outside the Thomas & Mack Center after a mass shooting at a country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. People who could not go to hotel-casinos that were closed after the shooting are temporarily staying at the center. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the music festival, leaving at least 50 people dead and hundreds injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Within the heart of the Las Vegas Medical District, an intersection of two streets renamed during the last year has taken on special meaning following the One October shooting. The intersection of Wellness Way and Hope Place now stands as a symbol of the extraordinary life-saving work performed at University Medical Center (UMC), Valley Hospital and other nearby medical facilities.

Wellness Way, formerly Bearden and Goldring Avenue, runs east from Shadow Lane (Bearden) and west from Shadow Lane just north of UMC (Goldring). It was officially renamed in April 2017 as part of a long-term master plan for the area focused on the development and evolution of a cohesive medical district that includes physical infrastructure improvements as well as a more coordinated approach to medical care with the arrival of the UNLV School of Medicine and a growing number of ancillary medical facilities.

Originally named for the Bearden family, who are direct descendants of Robert E. Lake, the first barber in Las Vegas and the found of the first school in Las Vegas, Wellness Way planned improvements include a future pocket park that will commemorate the family’s historic contribution tot he area via a plaque in their honor. The park is expected to be complete later this year.

According to Lois Tarkanian, Mayor Pro Tem, city of Las Vegas, the name change to Wellness Way was a unanimous decision of the Las Vegas Medical District and the department of Economic and Urban Development and in keeping with the vision of the area that is undergoing significant economic redevelopment as a result of the new medical school, improvements to existing medical facilities and the arrival of new businesses to support the growing area.

Hope Place, formerly known as Rose Street and renamed in March 2016, runs north and south in front of the UMC Trauma Center and Children’s Hospital of Nevada at UMC. According to UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling, the decision to rename the street was made months before the One October shooting to reflect the life-changing and life-saving care provided at the UMC Trauma Center and Children’s Hospital of Nevada at UMC on a daily basis.

“As Nevada’s only Level I Trauma Center, UMC remains committed to offering the highest level of care available to community members and visitors,” said VanHouweling. “The Southern Nevada medical community, including UMC, is in the business of providing hope to patients and their families. The new street signs for both Hope Place and Wellness Way serve as a daily reminder to all who enter our doors that hope and health are always at the forefront of our mission,” VanHouweling said.