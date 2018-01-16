(Photo: KXNT)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) Board of School Trustees is in the process of searching for the next superintendent to lead the implementation of the trustees’ vision to increase student achievement.

The trustees are inviting the public to participate in this process by providing their input about the profile for the superintendent of schools position in order to choose the best person. Town hall meetings and and online survey are other ways to provide input. Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky is retiring on June 30, after 30 years with the district, including five years as superintendent.

In an effort to collect input from parents, students, employees and business community, the trustees will host a series of town hall meetings January 23-27 in various parts of the community. The meetings will be managed by Ray & Associates, the search firm hired by the district to locate prospective candidates for the position.

“The trustees are excited to hear from the community about the priorities they would like us to consider as we select our next superintendent,” said Board of School Trustees President Deanna L. Wright. “We are excited to choose a superintendent who will continue to build on the successes we have see in increasing the graduation rate, access to Magnet Schools and access to Advanced Placement classes,” Wright said.

Town Hall Meetings:

Tuesday, January 23

6-8 p.m., Ed W. Clark High School Theater

4291 W. Penwood Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Wednesday, January 24

3:30-5:30 p.m.

Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy Gym

2531 Vegas Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Thursday, January 25

10 a.m.-noon

Northwest Career and Technical Academy Banquet Facility

8200 W. Tropical Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89149

Friday, January 26

1-3 p.m.

Southwest Career and Technical Academy Coyote Ballroom

7050 W. Shelbourne Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Saturday, Jan. 27

10 a.m. – Noon

Silverado College Preparatory and Career Technical High School Theater

1650 Silver Hawk Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89123

All of the programs will be the same. The meetings will be translated into Spanish and listening devices will be available at each location.

Each of the Town Hall sessions will be streamed live on the ccsd.net website by Vegas PBS, and an opportunity will be provided for viewers to submit input and questions.

For those who unable to attend any of the sessions but would like to provide input, CCSD also has an online survey that is available in English and Spanish until 5 p.m. on Monday, January 29.

The links to the community survey are:

English – surveymonkey.com/r/5D6B3PZ

Spanish – es.surveymonkey.com/r/HJ2DT2R

For information regarding the superintendent search, visit superintendentsearch.ccsd.net. To learn more about the Clark County School District, visit ccsd.net.