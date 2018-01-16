(photo: T. South/KXNT/CBS Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Law enforcement agencies statewide will be Joining Forces and focusing on Distracted Drivers January 8-22, 2018. The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) will be working diligently to urge drivers to keep their eyes on the road and put away cell phones or other items that cause distractions. Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your cell phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your car, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system–anything that takes your attention away form the task of safe driving. You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention. Any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol will be Joining Forces with local agencies to enforce distracted driving laws on our roads. Whether it’s a text message, phone call or having your breakfast behind the wheel, all forms of distracted driving will be targeted,” said NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk. “Everything other than focusing on the road can take the backseat until you’ve arrived safely at your destination. Don’t let that text or call be your last, help us reach the goal of Zero Fatalities on Nevada’s roadways. It can wait, arrive alive!,” Trooper Buratczuk said.