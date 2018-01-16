A woman pauses while looking at some of the 58 white crosses for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting, on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, October 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund (LVVF) is asking that financial donations in support of those most severely impacted by the 1 October tragedy be made before January 31.

Donations via credit card can be made through the following link http://lasvegasvictimsfund.org/donate/. All major credit cards are accepted. Donations can also be mailed to 900 South Pavillion Center, Suite 150, Las Vegas, NV, 89144. For questions, please email info@lasvegasvictimsfund.org.

The LVVF includes money raised through the GoFundMe account created by Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, and funds contributed to the Direct Impact Fund, the National Compassion Fund and other accounts.

The LVVF is a 501 (c) (3) Nevada non-profit corporation and contributions to the LVVF are tax deductible.

In December, the committee released the final protocol for the distribution of funds, which is found on the website at https://lasvegasvictimsfund.org/protocols/

Victims who wish to file an application to receive payment from the LVVF should go to the LVVF website lasvegasvictimsfund.org or the National Compassion Fund website nationalcompasionfund.org. Additional information aboukt the process can be found in the Frequently Asked Questions document posted on both websites.

Victims of 1 October please not that the LVVF is separate from the Nevada Victims of Crime Program. Funds may be available through the Nevada Victims of Crime Program to help victims offset the financial burden of funeral, medical, mental health and other expenses related to the shooting. For more information about the Nevada Victims of Crime Program, go to: http://voc.nv.gov/VOC/VOC Home/. Contact information for state crime victim compensation and assistance is available at https://www.ovc.gov/map.html.

Those impacted by 1 October may also access resources and assistance at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, located at the Lied Building, 2nd Flood, 1524 Pinto Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89106 or accessed through the following website: vegasstrongrc.org.