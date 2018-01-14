LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says he anticipates holding a news conference in about a week regarding the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history but that he doesn’t expect the update to include shooter Stephen Paddock’s motive.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Lombardo said at a law enforcement appreciation event Saturday that his department is transparent and “not hiding anything from anybody” about the Oct. 1 attack.
Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more while firing from the Mandalay Bay Resort’s 32nd floor before killing himself as police stormed the suite.
Lombardo says the news conference will provide additional information but not “a keystone” about why Paddock did what he did.
Documents released Friday by federal prosecutors under court order didn’t reveal Paddock’s motivation.