Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to brief members of the media on a mass shooting on October 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says he anticipates holding a news conference in about a week regarding the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history but that he doesn’t expect the update to include shooter Stephen Paddock’s motive.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Lombardo said at a law enforcement appreciation event Saturday that his department is transparent and “not hiding anything from anybody” about the Oct. 1 attack.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more while firing from the Mandalay Bay Resort’s 32nd floor before killing himself as police stormed the suite.

Lombardo says the news conference will provide additional information but not “a keystone” about why Paddock did what he did.

Documents released Friday by federal prosecutors under court order didn’t reveal Paddock’s motivation.

