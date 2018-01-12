LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Community leaders are calling upon the Southern Nevada community to celebrate National Mentoring Month and attend “Mentoring Matters,” a free summit designed to increase Nevada’s mentoring capacity and encourage more people to become mentors.
Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, January 13, this event will bring lawmakers, public agencies, nonprofits, mentors and mentees together to help them connect, share resources, and discuss how to grow Nevada’s youth mentoring programs. R.S.V.P. at http://www.nsc.edu/MentoringMatters or email CommunityEngagement@nsc.edu or call 702-992-2392.
The Mentoring Matters summit, is supported and cosponsored by the city of Las Vegas in collaboration with the Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and Nevada State College. At this event, mentors and mentees will tell their stories of how mentoring can have a powerful impact. The city of Las Vegas is a strong partner of the Alliance, dedicating resources to further the mission of uplifting the community by eliminating the disparities that persist that negatively impact boys and young men of color.
The Free Mentoring Matters Summit is Saturday, January 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.. It will be at the Nevada State College Rogers Student Center Ballroom, located at 1300 Nevada State Drive, Building 300, Henderson, Nevada.
The cost to attend is free.