LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – 85 NV Energy volunteers will offer helping hands for the 10th year in a row, continuing annual devotion to Three Square since food bank’s inception.
Coinciding with Three Square’s 10-year anniversary, 85 NV Energy employees and their family members will spend their 10th Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering at Three Square Food Bank as part of the national MLK Day of Service. NV Energy volunteers will fill bags with nutritious, single-serving, ready-to-eat food items for children who might otherwise go without food during weekends and long breaks from school.
Last year, NV Energy packed 6,300 backpacks, setting the record for the most bags packed in a single session at Three Square.
NV Energy volunteers will be working on Monday, January 15 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Three Square Food Bank, 4220 N. Pecos Road in Las Vegas.
The MLK Day of Service is a national initiative inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who devoted his life’s work to causes of equality and social justice. He taught that through nonviolence and service to one another, we can overcome problems such as hunger, homelessness, prejudice and discrimination.