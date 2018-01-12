CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Twenty graduates from the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) Advanced Academy 78 received the title of Trooper at their graduation ceremony held on January 5 at the Nevada State Capitol.
The NHP Advanced Academy enhances and builds upon skills developed in the 16 week Department of Public Safety (DPS) Basic Peace Officer Academy and targets specialized training to prepare new officers for their careers as Nevada State Troopers.
The approximately nine weeks, 350 hours of advanced instruction include crash investigation, patrol procedures, tactical firearms, patrol rifle training, Advanced Roadside Impairment Detection and Enforcement (ARIDE for DUI), Fusion Liaison Officer training, emergency vehicle operations, Traffic Incident Management (TIM), and courtroom training.
Following graduation, Troopers begin 14 weeks of field training with multiple training officers in the Public Safety Training Officer (PTSO) program.
the 20 new Troopers are assigned by duty stations statewide, with nine in Las Vegas, five in Reno, two in Fernley, and one each in Winnemucca, Moapa/Glendale, Fallon, and Hawthorne.
For career opportunities with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, visit dps.nv.gov/jobs.