LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A woman working in a check cashing business was shot and killed by a gunman as she opened the store for the day Thursday, according to authorities.
The employee was entering the business on the 1400 block of North Jones Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. Thursday when the shooting occurred, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators believe at least one suspect entered the building behind the woman and possibly attempted to rob her. During the encounter, the employee was shot.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
The suspects were seen running from the business into a residential neighborhood. The men were identified as black males wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information about the killing was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.