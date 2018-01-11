LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is in Las Vegas, visiting a newly opened storefront testing, tactics and training development program and to speak to military service members at nearby Nellis Air Force Base.
Pence, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Nevada’s Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller stopped first Thursday at AFWERX, a nonprofit work space now open in office park near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Wilson outlined AFWERX during a visit to Las Vegas last July. It is designed as a storefront space for students, faculty, small business owners, entrepreneurs and military service members to share ideas and technological developments.
Officials say the goal is to cut costs while creating a conduit between industry, academia and the Air Force to speed development and testing of software and materials prototypes.