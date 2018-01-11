LAS VEGAS - NOVEMBER 11: November 11, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You know the saying….”What Happens In Vegas, Stays In Vegas.” Just take our airport. You can actually play slot machines INSIDE the airport. Now you can get married at Las Vegas’ airport too.

The County Clerk’s Office will temporarily open a pop-up marriage license office at McCarran International Airport from February 9 to 17, to help couples obtain marriage licenses faster and easier during the busy Valentine’s Day, President’s Day and Chinese New Year holidays.

“The days around Valentine’s Day and the President’s Day weekend are always some of our busiest,” County Clerk Lynn Goya said. “This pop-up marriage license office will make it easier for couples flying here to pick up a marriage license,” Goya said.

The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from February 9 through February 17, and will be located in the baggage claim area in Terminal 1. The open dates also include the Chinese New Year on February 16. The temporary office will only issue marriage licenses, and will accept credit card payments. Couples may also get a marriage license at the Marriage License Bureau main office at 201 E. Clark Street in downtown Las Vegas. The office, which is on the south side of the Regional Justice Center just three blocks south of the Fremont Street Experience, is open from 8 a.m. to midnight every day, including holidays.

Couples coming to Las Vegas to get married are encouraged to fill out a marriage license pre-application, which can be found through the County website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov. (Select “Get a Marriage License” under “Popular Services” on the left side of the webpage.) After completing the application online, the couple will be issued a reference number that they should bring with them to the Marriage License Bureau, or the temporary office at the airport. Anyone seeking a marriage license needs to show proper identification, such as a driver’s license or passport (a complete list of allowed identifcation and other information is available through the Clerk’s Office web page). Marriage licenses cost $77.

The Marriage License Bureau, a division of the Clerk’s Office, issues about 80,000 marriage licenses annually and is typically the busiest in the nation. In 2016, more than 1 out of every 25 marriages in the U.S. took place in Clark County. More than 1,500 marriage licenses are issued during the days leading up to and including Valentine’s Day, which is about twice the number of licenses issued during a non-holiday period. Couples can find a directory of wedding services and vendors at http://www.WeddingChamber.Vegas. The wedding industry is also an important component of our tourism economy, as people coming to Clark County to attend a wedding or get married generated more than $2 billion in economic activity including on lodging, entertainment, dining and other non-gaming activities in Clark County in 2016.