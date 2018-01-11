(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a man whose car ran into the back of a double-decker city bus and shut down a busy intersection for several hours.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk says none of the 11 people on the bus was hurt in Wednesday night’s crash on Flamingo Road near U.S. Highway 95.
He says the bus operated by the Regional Transportation Commission was stopped at a red light when the 31-year-old driver ran into the back of it at about 10 p.m. He says the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and may have been impaired.
Both the highway and Flamingo Road were reopened by 2 a.m. Thursday.
The victim’s name has not been released. An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.