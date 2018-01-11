LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police said the community is invited to participate in Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Tuesday, January 9 marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and, this Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and the LVMPD Foundation invite everyone to celebrate during a special event at Police Memorial Park. The event features food trucks, music, games, raffles, photo booths, face painting, card making, specialized police and military unit displays and of course… a bounce house.
The event will be emceed by Las Vegas head-liner Frank Scinta of the Scintas, includes special guests Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony, Captain Harry Fagel and Sheriff Joe Lombardo as well as representatives from the Vegas Golden Knights and the soon to be Las Vegas Raiders football team.
Once again the event will be at Police Memorial Park, located at 3250 Metro Acadamy Way, and the event will be from noon-4 p.m., Saturday, January 13.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation was established in 1999 as the non-profit arm for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Foundation’s mission is to raise funds to support LVMPD programs that make southern Nevada a safer place to live, work and visit.