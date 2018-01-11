LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the Interstate 15 south bound to Charleston Boulevard off-ramp in downtown Las Vegas from 6 a.m., January 15, until 6 a.m., March 6, 2018. The ramp closure is needed to construct the new Charleston Boulevard off ramp as part of Project Neon–a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.
