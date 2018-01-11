Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the Interstate 15 south bound to Charleston Boulevard off-ramp in downtown Las Vegas from 6 a.m., January 15, until 6 a.m., March 6, 2018. The ramp closure is needed to construct the new Charleston Boulevard off ramp as part of Project Neon–a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.

As always, drivers should use caution while traveling through any work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate routes if you can. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).  NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

