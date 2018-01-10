Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:concerts canceled, Las Vegas news, willie nelson
Legendary Recording Artist Willie Nelson speaks onstage at his album premier on April 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music legend Willie Nelson has canceled shows in Nevada and California after leaving a concert in San Diego after performing one song.

A publicist for Nelson says shows scheduled this week in Rohnert Park, California; Las Vegas; and Laughlin, Nevada, have been canceled. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Nelson left his show at a San Diego casino on Saturday after the first song, “Whiskey River.”

Fans told the newspaper that Nelson was coughing and apparently had difficulty breathing. A statement from Ticketmaster said he left the stage early because of an illness.

Nelson was scheduled to appear at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday nights.

Nelson, 84, keeps up a rigorous touring and recording schedule. His latest album, “Willie Nelson and the Boys: Willie’s Stash Vol. 2” featuring his sons Lukas and Micah was released last year.

