Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:"C" felony, Attorney General's Office, FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, Fraud, Las Vegas, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Terrorism, Thomas Arvel Benson
A photo taken on November 20, 2013 shows handcuffs and a police badge at a police station in the northern French city of Arras. AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)(File photo. Credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt announced that 56 year old Thomas Arvel Benson of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty in two related cases to offering a false instrument for filing or recording, a category “C” felony, and offering a false representation concerning title, a category “C” felony. The fraudulent acts were committed between May and June of 2016. The investigation commenced after the Attorney General’s Office began its full time participation in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, a task force where local, state and federal agencies collaborate to combat groups that engage in criminal acts motivated by hateful, violent and radical ideoloknowingly filed a false Nevada Residential Lease Agreement with the Clark County Recorder’s Office and knowingly executed a notice of legal action on Clark County property that contained a material misstatement.gies.

According to court records, Benson

“Nearly two years ago, my office added an investigator to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, making this investigation and prosecution possible,” said Laxalt. “Although the guilty pleas in this case are fraud related, I hope they send a message to groups that espouse hateful, violent, and radical ideologies,” Laxalt said.

Category “C” felonies are punishable by up to five years in jail and a fine up to $10,000. Benson is scheduled to appear before the Eighth Judicial District Court on May 7th, 2018 for sentencing in both cases.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen