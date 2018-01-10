Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old boy is dead and another is seriously injured after a car veered off a North Las Vegas road striking the two pedestrians from behind.

North Las Vegas police say the maroon sedan crossed all lanes of oncoming traffic near Centennial Parkway and 5th Street Tuesday afternoon, and it hit the teens who were walking on a gravel shoulder facing traffic.

Police say the teens were taken to the hospital, where Elijah Coggins died. The other boy was later upgraded to serious condition. Police say the teens may have been walking from Legacy High School.

Police say they have not yet determined what caused the 21-year-old driver to crash, but investigators have ruled out impairment.

