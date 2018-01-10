Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 24, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pence's speech to the group of Republican Jewish leaders and donors follows his trip last week to Germany where he visited the former Dachau concentration camp and a surprise stop on Wednesday at a Jewish cemetery in Missouri that had been vandalized. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Las Vegas and a nearby air base to highlight an industrial entrepreneurship program and speak to troops.

The White House says Pence will travel with Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson on Thursday for the appearance at AFWERX Vegas, and a speech to military members and families at Nellis Air Force Base.

Pence is due to appear with Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller at AFWERX, a nonprofit work space that opened last summer in a business park near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The program is designed to draw technology ideas from public, academic, small business and industry sources.

Pence and Wilson are then due to head to Nellis, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of downtown Las Vegas.

