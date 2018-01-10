Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – They say you can count on death and taxes. When it comes to Southern Nevada, you can count on scorching temps in the Summer, slick roads when it rains, lots of pedestrians and of course construction and cone zones.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will make 24/7 lane closures along south and north bound Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and Flamingo Road in Las Vegas from 10 p.m., January 10, through late April 2018, including the following:

*January 10–Late April 2018

–The outside lane and shoulder will be closed along south bound I-15 between Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road from 10 p.m., January 9 through late April 2018.

*January 10–Late February 2018

–The outside lane and shoulder will be closed along north bound I-15 between Desert Inn Road and Sahara Avenue from 10 p.m., January 9 through late Februay 2018.

*March-Late April 2018

–The outside lane and shoulder will be closed along north bound I-15 between Flamingo and Desert Inn roads from March through late April 2018.

The closures are needed for installation of Active Traffic Management (ATM) signs as part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the “Spaghetti Bowl” interchange to Sahara Avenue, which broke ground in 2016.

Motorist should always use caution while driving through any work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate routes, if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at : 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

But wait there’s more: NDOT will also reduce U.S. Highway 95 to one lane in both directions for a 3-mile stretch between Skye Canyon Park Drive and Paiute Drive in northwest Las Vegas from 5 a.m., January 11, until July 12, 2018. The 24/7 lane restrictions are needed for construction of new Kyle Canyon Interchange bridge structures as part of a $65 million six-mile-long U.S. Highway 95 upgrade between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads in northwest Las Vegas.

The project calls for expanding the highway from four to six lanes from Durango Drive to Kyle Canyon Road, constructing Elkhorn Road carpool access ramps and building a diverging diamond interchange at Kyle Canyon Road. Other enhancements entail placing decorative rock, erecting signage and lighting, and installing Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and nearly nine miles of barrier rail. Additionally, the project will place 11,200 feet of concrete box storm drainage and 400 feet of open channel between the Centennial Bowl and Grand Teton Drive for the Clark County Regional Flood Control District. Construction is scheduled to finish in the fall of 2019.