CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) -The Nevada Division of Insurance wants to remind consumers that even though the Open Enrollment Period ended December 15, 2017 for the individual health insurance market, some Nevada consumers may still be eligible to purchase health insurance through a Special Enrollment Period (SEP).
Consumers who lost their insurance coverage on December 31, 2017, because their plan is no longer being offered this year can still purchase a plan up until March 1, 2018, if they haven’t purchases a policy already. Consumers who had coverage with Aetna, Anthem, Golden Rule, Prominence and Sierra Health & Life (outside of Clark County) may be eligible for this SEP due to loss of minimum essential coverage.
“Nevadans are encouraged to take advantage of this Special Enrollment Period so that they don’t miss out on the opportunity to continue to be insured if they are eligible,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson.
It is also important to remember consumers who had Qualifying Life Events (QLE’s) may also purchase health insurance outside of the Open Enrollment Period window. These QLE’s may include changes in household such as getting married or divorced, having a baby or a death in the family. Changes in residence, such as moving to a different zip code are also QLEs. To view a full list of QLE visit Nevada Health Link’s website NevadaHealthLink.com.
To find out if you are eligible for a SEP visit NevadaHealthLink.com. You may also visit with a licensed broker or agent.