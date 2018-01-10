Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Aetna, Anthem, Clark County, Golden Rule, Health insurance, Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson, Nevada, Nevada Division of Insurance, NevadaHealthLink.com, Open Enrollment Period, Prominence, Qualifying Life Events (QLEs), Sierra Health and Life, Special Enrollment Period (SEP)
NevadaHealthLink.com

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) -The Nevada Division of Insurance wants to remind consumers that even though the Open Enrollment Period ended December 15, 2017 for the individual health insurance market, some Nevada consumers may still be eligible to purchase health insurance through a Special Enrollment Period (SEP).

Consumers who lost their insurance coverage on December 31, 2017, because their plan is no longer being offered this year can still purchase a plan up until March 1, 2018, if they haven’t purchases a policy already. Consumers who had coverage with Aetna, Anthem, Golden Rule, Prominence and Sierra Health & Life (outside of Clark County) may be eligible for this SEP due to loss of minimum essential coverage.

“Nevadans are encouraged to take advantage of this Special Enrollment Period so that they don’t miss out on the opportunity to continue to be insured if they are eligible,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson.

It is also important to remember consumers who had Qualifying Life Events (QLE’s) may also purchase health insurance outside of the Open Enrollment Period window. These QLE’s may include changes in household such as getting married or divorced, having a baby or a death in the family. Changes in residence, such as moving to a different zip code are also QLEs. To view a full list of QLE visit Nevada Health Link’s website NevadaHealthLink.com.

To find out if you are eligible for a SEP visit NevadaHealthLink.com. You may also visit with a licensed broker or agent.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen