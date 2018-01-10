Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nature lovers will soon have to pay more to visit the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas.

Park fees for the 13-mile scenic drive and campground will increase on Feb. 20.

The entrance fee for a car or a truck will jump from $7 to $15.

The price for motorcycles will increase from $3 to $10.

Those entering on a bicycle or on foot will pay have to $5 per person.

The price for individual and group campsites will also increase.

The Bureau of Land Management says the increase will support the growing number of visitors and improve service to the public.

The price for the Red Rock Canyon Annual Support Pass will stay at $30.

