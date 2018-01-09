LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Two teenagers face murder charges in connection with a northwest Las Vegas valley shooting last month that left one dead and another critically injured, authorities said.
Elijah Watson was arrested Monday for his role in the shooting on the the 4000 block of Overbrook Lane on Dec. 9, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported. Watson, 19, was apprehended by detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team near the 7900 block of Green Pine Street.
Another suspect, identified only as a teen juvenile, was also arrested in the case, which is believed to be drug-related.
Investigators said Derian Contreras, 22, and another person were outside the home when they were approached by Watson and the other suspect. Moments later, one of the suspects opened fire and fled the scene.
Contreras was pronounced dead at University Medical Center a short time later. The other victim suffered critical injuries.
Watson and the other suspect were both charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy.