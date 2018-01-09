Fire engine and ambulance at night; Photo courtesy Thinkstock
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police say a 21-year-old passenger died in a car crash.
Department spokesman Eric Leavitt says the driver lost control of the vehicle as they were driving Monday evening and crashed into a streetlight in the median near Civic Center Drive and East Cheyenne Avenue.
Police say rain may have factored in the crash.
Leavitt says the driver suffered minor injuries and remained on the scene.
Police do not suspect impairment contributed to the crash.