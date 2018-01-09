LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fast-moving waters have trapped several people in flooded washes in and around Las Vegas.
The Review-Journal reports crews ran a number of swift-water rescues on Tuesday, the first in a wash near the Hard Rock Hotel.
Clark County Fire spokesman Jon Klassen says hotel security found the man struggling against the current, and he was swept a half-mile before he was plucked out of the water.
Shortly after, the Henderson Fire Department plucked a homeless man from another flooded wash after people heard him calling for help. Authorities say he’s believed to live in a nearby tunnel.
About an hour later, a rescue operation started for two homeless people trapped by swift water in a North Las Vegas wash.
The downpour that broke a 116-day dry spell also flooded roads and snarled traffic.