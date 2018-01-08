Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will operate its fixed route transit system on a Saturday schedule on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 15.

In addition, several routes around the downtown Las Vegas area will have detours in place from 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. due to road closures for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade. Those heading to the parade are encouraged to visit the RTC’s community engagement bus to learn more about the On Board future transit plan and provide their input. The bus, a retired 40′ vehicle that was retrofitted by RTC transit contractor MV Transportation, will participate in the parade and festivities.

Routes affected by the parade include Route 109, Maryland Parkway; Route 113, Las Vegas Boulevard North; Route 207, Alta/Stewart; Route 2018, Washington; Route 215, Bonanza; Boulder Highway Express (BHX); Centennial Express (CX); Deuce on the Strip; Downtown & Veterans Medical Center Express (DVX); Henderson & Downtown Express (HDX) : and Westcliff Airport Express (WAX).

The RTC encourages customers to plan their trip via the rideRTC transit app, which provides real-time information about bus locations. For complete detour and route details, visit rtcsnv.com.

