File photo of marijuana. (Credit: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – On Monday, Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) became a co-sponsor of H.R. 975, the Respect State Marijuana Laws Act, a bipartisan bill that would prohibit federal prosecution of individuals for marijuana possession so long as they follow their state’s respective marijuana laws.

“Nevada’s legalization of recreational marijuana in 2016 has resulted in millions of dollars in new revenue for Nevada’s state budget and thousands of new jobs that have helped grow our local economy,” said Rosen. “Voters here made the decision to legalize recreational marijuana, and that should be respected as the law of the land in Nevada. The Justice Department should not change its enforcement priorities to start going after individuals or small businesses who are operating legally in our state. The
Attorney General should reverse course immediately on his deeply misguided decision, and I will continue to fight for solutions in Congress that protect this new industry in states like mine,” Rosen said.

BACKGROUND: H.R. 975, the Respect State Marijuana Laws Act, would have the effect of ending federal marijuana prosecution for cannabis businesses operating legally in Nevada. Congresswoman Rosen supports the right of states to make their own decisions about marijuana regulatory laws.

