LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police have released video surveillance footage of a gunman who asked for a cookie, then robbed a Vegas business last week, authorities said.
Witnesses said the suspect walked into the Subway restaurant near Sierra Vista Drive and Maryland Parkway Thursday and asked the store manager for a cookie, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
As the manager was bagging the cookie and ringing up the sale, the suspect pulled a gun and demanded cash.
The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
The robber is described as a 25 to 30 year old light-skinned black man, 6’0″ tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie under a blue track jacket with a red stripe down the arms, dark blue or black pants and red and white shoes.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.